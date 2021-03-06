Left Menu

06-03-2021
Patnaik inaugurates 3,000 Mo Seba Kendras, launches OdishaOne portal
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday launched 3,000 Mo Seba Kendras and the OdishaOne portal to help people better avail government services without visiting its offices.

Patnaik said the state government is planning to set up more than 7,000 'Mo Seba Kendras' (My Service Centres) with at least one in each gram panchayat area and at least one for 25,000 population in the urban areas.

The initiative will enable citizens to avail public services without visiting government offices frequently, he said.

He said these service centres will create job opportunities for 8,000 people.

OdishaOne.com is a unified citizen-centric services delivery platform, where one can pay utility bills and apply for government certificates.

A total of 512 services are available on the platform, the chief minister said.

Through OdishaOne citizens can have comprehensive access to information content and web services through a single window, as per an official statement.

Besides, regularly updated information about matters of general concern to the citizens is available for access through this portal, the chief minister said.

The portal has been designed in a way that various departmental applications can utilise this framework irrespective of their level of automation, officials said.

People can access the online services of various departments through this single portal, they said.

The initiatives were launched, marking the Panchayati Raj and LokaSeba Day held on the occasion of the 105th birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik ''Biju babu always wanted the benefits of technology to reach every corner of the state so that people can live a better lifestyle. Mo Seba Kendras will help in this,'' the chief minister said.

