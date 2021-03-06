Left Menu

United 777 plane that dropped engine parts was not due for fan blade inspection -NTSB

A United Airlines Boeing 777 plane with a Pratt & Whitney engine that failed on Feb. 20 had flown fewer than half the flights allowed by U.S. regulators between fan blade inspections, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 06-03-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 02:05 IST
United 777 plane that dropped engine parts was not due for fan blade inspection -NTSB

A United Airlines Boeing 777 plane with a Pratt & Whitney engine that failed on Feb. 20 had flown fewer than half the flights allowed by U.S. regulators between fan blade inspections, the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) confirmed on Friday. The Boeing Co 777 plane had flown 2,979 cycles before its last inspection in 2016. At the time of the incident, checks were required every 6,500 cycles mandated after a separate United engine failure in 2018. A cycle refers to one take-off and landing.

Reuters first reported the inspection data on Feb. 24, citing sources. After the United engine failure shortly after takeoff from Denver, Pratt & Whitney, a unit of Raytheon, issued a bulletin calling for inspections every 1,000 cycles.

The Federal Aviation Administration subsequently issued an emergency order requiring inspections of all 777 airplanes with PW4000 engines before resuming flights. The NTSB said earlier that damage to a fan blade in the United engine failure was consistent with metal fatigue.

The agency said the blade that fractured underwent inspections in 2014 and 2016. The 2016 inspection data was examined again in 2018 after the incident involving a United 777 that suffered an engine failure near Honolulu. The engines are used on 128 older versions of the plane, accounting for less than 10% of the more than 1,600 777s delivered. Only a handful of airlines in the United States, South Korea and Japan were operating 777s with that engine before the incident.

United, which is the only U.S. operator of 777s with the PW4000 engine, declined to comment on Friday. It voluntarily grounded its fleet of 24 planes with that engine after the incident. Boeing did not immediately comment Friday. The engine failure showered engine parts over a nearby Denver suburb but no one was injured. The captain elected not to dump fuel for safety and time reasons, the NTSB said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Fueled by tech, Wall Street rebounds at end of volatile week

Wall Street ended sharply higher after a volatile session on Friday, with the Nasdaq rebounding at the end of a week that saw it extend losses to about 10 from its previous record high.All three main indexes bounced back from losses earlier...

Brazil's COVID-19 task force estimates daily deaths could reach 3,000, sources say

Brazils daily COVID-19 death toll could reach 3,000 if serious action is not taken to halt the spread of the virus, according to a presentation made in a meeting of the governments crisis response team, two sources present told Reuters.The ...

WRAPUP 5-U.S. labor market roars back; full recovery still years away

The U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in February as falling new COVID-19 infections and additional pandemic relief money from the government boosted hiring at restaurants and other services businesses, firmly putting the labor m...

Brazil working with Biden on climate, Amazon deforestation, says foreign minister

The Brazilian government and the Biden administration are working together on climate change, an area that appeared to be the main hurdle to good relations, Brazils Foreign Minister Ernesto Araujo said on Friday. Far-right President Jair Bo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021