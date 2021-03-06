American Airlines 737 MAX declared emergency after mechanical issue, lands safely

American Airlines Co said on Friday that a Boeing 737 MAX bound for New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport declared an emergency after the captain shut down one engine over a possible mechanical issue.

American's Flight 2555 from Miami landed safely at Newark without incident, the airline said. The airline said the issue was related to an engine oil pressure or volume indicator and not the result of anything related to the MCAS system linked to two fatal 737 MAX crashes that prompted the plane's 20-month grounding.

