Left Menu

Airline IT provider hacked, frequent flyer data breached

The hack of a company that manages ticket-processing and frequent-flier data for major global airlines -- including Star Alliance and OneWorld members -- has compromised the personal data of an unspecified number of travelers.The hackers were able to access some computer systems at Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System for up to a month before the incidents seriousness was confirmed on Feb. 24, a spokesman for the companys Geneva-based parent company said.The spokesman, Sandro Hofer, would not say how many airlines were affected SITA says it serves more than 400 and is industry-owned.

PTI | Boston | Updated: 06-03-2021 05:27 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 05:27 IST
Airline IT provider hacked, frequent flyer data breached

The hack of a company that manages ticket-processing and frequent-flier data for major global airlines -- including Star Alliance and OneWorld members -- has compromised the personal data of an unspecified number of travelers.

The hackers were able to access some computer systems at Atlanta-based SITA Passenger Service System for up to a month before the incident's seriousness was confirmed on Feb. 24, a spokesman for the company's Geneva-based parent company said.

The spokesman, Sandro Hofer, would not say how many airlines were affected — SITA says it serves more than 400 and is industry-owned. The company said that Singapore Airlines, New Zealand Air and Lufthansa were among those affected. “The extent to which (frequent flyer alliances') individual airlines were affected varies from airline to airline,” SITA said in a statement.

It said Malaysia Airlines, Finnair, Japan Airlines, Cathay Pacific had either issued statements or reached out to frequent-flyer members about the hack.

United Airlines said separately that the only customer data potentially accessed were names, frequent-flyer numbers and program status. It recommended in an email that frequent-flyer customers should change their account passwords “out of an abundance of caution.” SITA provides IT services for the airline industry, including passenger travel planning and booking, airport operations and security, baggage, aircraft connectivity and in-flight cabin and cockpit operations. It first announced the breach on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

California theme parks get go-ahead for limited reopening April 1

California health officials on Friday gave Walt Disney Cos Disneyland and other theme parks the go-ahead to reopen at limited capacity from April 1, after a closure of almost a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.Capacity will be limited t...

EXCLUSIVE-U.S. agency probes Facebook for 'systemic' racial bias in hiring, promotions -attorneys

A U.S. agency investigating Facebook Inc for racial bias in hiring and promotions has designated the probe as systemic, attorneys for three job applicants and a manager who claim the company discriminated against them told Reuters on Friday...

Paul McMullen, '96 US Olympic runner, dies in ski accident

Paul McMullen, a runner who was a member of the 1996 US Olympic team, died in a ski accident in northern Michigan, Eastern Michigan University said Friday. He was 49.McMullen died Thursday, according to EMU, where he still has school record...

Irish foreign minister to meet Iran's Rouhani on nuclear deal

Irelands Foreign Minister Simon Coveney is to meet Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in Tehran on Sunday in his role as a U.N. Security Council facilitator of the nuclear deal agreed in 2015 between Iran and major world powers. Iran has so f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021