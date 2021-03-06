Left Menu

Boeing CEO waived pay but got compensation worth $21 million

Boeing CEO David Calhoun declined a salary and performance bonus for most of last year but still received stock benefits that pushed the estimated value of his compensation to more than USD 21 million, according to a regulatory filing Friday.The aerospace giant struggled last year with the continuing fallout from two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max jetliner and a downturn in demand for planes because of the pandemic.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 06-03-2021 10:10 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 10:10 IST
Boeing CEO waived pay but got compensation worth $21 million

Boeing CEO David Calhoun declined a salary and performance bonus for most of last year but still received stock benefits that pushed the estimated value of his compensation to more than USD 21 million, according to a regulatory filing Friday.

The aerospace giant struggled last year with the continuing fallout from two deadly crashes involving its 737 Max jetliner and a downturn in demand for planes because of the pandemic. Boeing lost nearly USD 12 billion and announced plans to cut about 30,000 jobs through layoffs and attrition.

Calhoun, who became CEO in January 2020, received USD 269,231 in salary for the period before he disavowed his salary in March. He also got USD 289,715 in other compensation, mostly perks such as the use of company planes, retirement benefits and home-security expenses. But most of Calhoun's compensation — valued by Boeing at more than USD 20 million — came in the form of stock benefits that will vest in the next few years, assuming he remains CEO. Those grants include USD 7 million worth of stock for returning the Max to service after it was grounded in 2019, USD 10 million worth of shares to compensate for pay he left behind at his previous job at The Blackstone Group, and USD 3.5 million in long-term incentive awards. All would vest over the next three years.

Calhoun, 63, was a longtime Boeing board member before being named CEO after the firing of Dennis Muilenburg in December 2019.

The Chicago-based company filed its proxy statement ahead of its April 20 annual shareholder meeting, which will be conducted online. Shareholders will elect 10 directors. Pension funds in New York and Colorado are suing current and former board members and executives, including Calhoun and Muilenburg, in a Delaware state court. The funds accuse directors of lax safety oversight during the development of the 737 Max and after the first of two crashes that killed 346 people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MLS investigating Beckham's Miami team over Matuidi signing

Major League Soccer announced Friday that it is investigating whether David Beckhams Inter Miami violated salary budget and roster guidelines by its signing of French midfielder Blaise Matuidi.The 33-year-old Matuidi, a member of Frances 20...

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update

Late last month, Microsoftstarted rolling out the Windows 10 Team 2020 Update, version 20H2, to first-generation Surface Hub 55 and 84 devices in select markets across the world.Microsoft was set to release the update in all global markets ...

Biden urged not to accept India, South Africa’s proposal at WTO on COVID-19 vaccine

Four top Republican senators have urged US President Joe Biden not to accept a proposal by India and South Africa to the WTO to waive anti-Covid vaccine patents, saying that waiving all rights to intellectual property would end the innovati...

More than 20,000 U.S. organizations compromised through Microsoft flaw -source

More than 20,000 American organizations have been compromised through a back door installed via a recently patched flaw in MicrosoftCorps flagship email software program, a person familiar with the U.S. governments response to the hacking s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021