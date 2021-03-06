UP: 2 killed after tractor-trolley hits bike

UP: 2 killed after tractor-trolley hits bikePTI | Ballia | Updated: 06-03-2021 12:30 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 12:26 IST
Two men were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trolley in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, a police official said on Saturday.
The accident took place on Ballia-Bansdeeh road near Majauli village on Friday night.
Manish Gupta (22) and his friend Sanjay Paswan (26) were returning to their village.
Both the friends were seriously injured after being hit by the tractor-trolley and were rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead, the official said.
ASP Sanjay Yadav said the bodies were sent for postmortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
