Suchita Oswal Jain Bestowed with the Outstanding Women Leader Award at 8th World Women Leadership Congress & Awards

Ludhiana, Punjab, India (NewsVoir) Ms. SuchitaOswal Jain, the Vice-Chairman & Joint Managing Director of Vardhman Textiles has been awarded with the prestigious “Outstanding Woman Leader 2021” Award at the 8th edition of World Women Leadership Congress & Awards. The award is conferred for outstanding contribution to the industry and society. Recently she was also awarded India CSR Leadership Award 2021 by India CSR Network and Asia One Women Empowerment Entrepreneur Award 2019-20 by Asia One magazine. Ms. Jain, who is the key driving force behind Vardhman is associated with the organization for about 30 years. Instrumental in formulating the group strategy, CSR initiatives, governance policies, corporate services, new projects along with expansion plans, Ms. Jain prefers to lead from the front and as an able custodian of her family business is a source of inspiration to numerous other women. She has played a pivotal role in taking the business to new heights. She is the one to foray into the manufacturing of fabrics, not only starting the forward integration of the Group but making Vardhman the largest vertically integrated textile manufacturer in the country.

A woman of grit and determination, she advocates the economic inclusion of women to be the strongest pillar of true empowerment. She has done noteworthy work to promote education, make healthcare accessible to all, for rural development besides women empowerment. As a businesswoman, she believes in giving back to society. Ms. Jain attended the event hosted by World Women Leadership Congress virtually and expressed her gratitude to the people who are working to amplify the voices of fantastic women across the globe and re-shaping the future. She congratulated all fellow women who are equally driven by passion as she is and are working towards making a difference through their endeavours. “A better world starts with a better you”, she said while receiving the award. World Women Leadership Congress is an organization that honours the strategic and influential role of women leaders. The Congress felicitates distinct innovations and initiatives brought in by outstanding women leaders and organizations in various private and public sectors. Ms. Jain’s audacious goals to taking Vardhman to new heights and her able leadership making the dreams come true signify the hard work and unparalleled passion she possesses which is worth all the appreciation she receives. A revered Member of the Board at the International Textile Manufacturers Federation, she is a trend-setter and a barrier-breaker.

You can also visit Suchita's website to know more about her, www.suchitaoswaljain.com. Image: Ms. SuchitaOswal Jain PWR PWR

