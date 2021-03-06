Brand Opus India Announces the Winners of Fame Icon Awards - 2021

Left Menu

Fame Icon Awards - 2021 has been organized by Brand Opus India to recognize the various organization's companies, entrepreneurs' service providers for their outstanding performance and achievements in their respective fields. The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India - Best Brand Management Company in India.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 06-03-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 14:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Fame Icon Awards - 2021 has been organized by Brand Opus India to recognize the various organizations & companies, entrepreneurs & service providers for their outstanding performance and achievements in their respective fields. These Awards are going to be a small token of appreciation for the individuals who are pushing the boundaries to make an Honorable future of this society. It will motivate other great minds to strive towards aphelion. The awards are an ode to the indomitable spirit of the winners, conceived and initiated by Brand Opus India - Best Brand Management Company in India. The initiative was well supported by Success Magazine India - Magazine Partner, Untold Success Stories - Associate Partner. The list of the awardees is Winners of Fame Icon Awards - 2021: 1. Outstanding Child Environmentalist & Green Activist in India - Ms. Geethika Venkatesan (Green Activist & Founder) Yadhumadi Integrated Rural and Urban Development Society.

2. Best Architecture & Construction Company in Kolkata - Mr. Debasish Sarkar (Managing Director) - Fast Help Private Limited.

3. Most Inspiring Health Coach and Lifestyle Counselor in Maharashtra - Ms. PreetyBhanushali Patel.

4. Most Creative Young Fashion Icon & Entrepreneur in Gujarat - Mr. NakshrajsinhSisodiya (Fashion Designer).

5. Exceptional Corporate Startup Professional of the Year - Mr. Chandan Biswal (Director - Sales & Marketing) - Pigeon India Private Limited.

6. Most Innovative Corporate Leader Promoting Sales & Strategy For New Business & Startup In Pan India - Mr. Sujit Kumar Sarangi 7. International Fame Icon for Research Excellence and Educationist - Dr. Arpita Chatterjee.

8. Young Aspiring Researcher & Educator of Zoology - Dr. Arjun Shukla, Gold Medalist, Faculty, Department of Zoology, Govt. M.H. College of Home Science and Science for Women, Jabalpur (M.P.) INDIA 9. Young Women Entrepreneur and Dentist of the Year - Dr. Vinisha Pandey (BDS, MDS), Endodontist and Laser Specialist, Dr. Vinisha Pandey Dentistry.

10. Young Dynamic Leadership in Corporate Finance Management - Mr. Anish Maheshwar (CFO, Navkar Corporation Limited).

11. India's Most Eminent Numerologist & Life Coach - Ms.Sakshi Duggal Kumara.

12. Outstanding Clinical & Teaching Excellence in Facial Aesthetics - Dr. Sruthi S (NSFA Academy).

13. Best Nail Artist In Thiruvananthapuram - Mrs. Tharadevi (Dentistry, Trivandrum) 14. Best Pharmaceutical Solutions Providers in Pondicherry - Dr. B. Thlokappiyan.

15. Exemplary Contribution in Medical Consulting During Pandemic in Nurpur - Dr. Chirag Gupta.

16. Most Enterprising Woman Edupreneur 2021 - Poorva A Tripathi (Founder and Director, Experthive Educators Pvt. Ltd.) 17. Prominent Brand in Ready Mix Industry - Firstchoice Ready Mix.

18. Most Promising Ayurvedic Physician in Patiala - Dr. Parmpreet Kaur Bhullar.

19. Most Dynamic Young Entrepreneur in Electric Insulator Manufacturing Industry - Mr. Manu Mathew Palathungal - Owner, Electro Fibres.

20. Most Distinguished Corporate Trainer & Life Coach in Kerala - Dr. Manoj A S. About Company Brand Opus India is the Best Brand Management Company in India. Brand Opus India has been established with a vision to empower the change-makers, emerging startups, entrepreneurs, and growing businesses to evolve as a well-known brand. Image: Brand Opus India - Fame Icon Awards - 2021 Winners

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

