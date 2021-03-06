TVS Motor Company to Provide Free COVID-19 Vaccination to All Employees and their Immediate Family Members

Left Menu

Drive to cover 35,000 direct and indirect employees across the country from TVS Motor Company Limited Sundaram Clayton Limited TVS Credit Services Limited Sundaram Auto Components Limited Emerald Haven Realty Limited TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, today announced that they had extended free COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and their immediate family members.

• Emerald Haven Realty Limited TVS Motor Company, a reputed two-wheeler and three-wheeler manufacturer globally, today announced that they had extended free COVID-19 vaccination for all employees and their immediate family members. This vaccination drive is in line with the ongoing Government guidelines and will cover 35,000 direct and indirect company employees across the country. Commenting on this development, Mr. R Ananda Krishnan, Executive Vice President - Human Resources, TVS Motor Company, said, "At TVS Motor Company, we place paramount importance on holistic employee well-being. We have strived to provide complete support to our employees and their extended family members through the pandemic, ranging from apps for emergency requirements, doctor-on-call, COVID-19 awareness communication, and mental wellness programs. With this vaccination drive, we continue our endeavor to prioritize the health and safety of all our employees and their families." In the initial phase, the vaccine will be made available to all employees and their families above the age of 60 and 45 years or older suffering from certain medical conditions. About TVS Motor Company TVS Motor Company is a reputed two and three-wheeler manufacturer and is the flagship company of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group. We believe in Championing Progress through Mobility. Rooted in our 100-year legacy of Trust, Value, and Passion for Customers and Exactness, we take pride in making internationally aspirational products of the highest quality through innovative and sustainable processes. We endeavor to deliver the most superior customer experience at all our touch points across 60 countries. We are the only two-wheeler company to have received the prestigious Deming Prize. Our products lead in their respective categories in the J.D. Power IQS and APEAL surveys for five years. We have been ranked No. 1 Company in the J.D. Power Customer Service Satisfaction Survey for consecutive four years.

