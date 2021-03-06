Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Six killed in Ukrainian bus accident in Poland

Six people died and more than 30 were injured in an accident involving a Ukrainian bus in southeastern Poland, local medical rescue services said. Earlier on Saturday state news agency, PAP reported that the bus, with 57 people on board, fell into a ditch at night.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 14:49 IST
UPDATE 1-Six killed in Ukrainian bus accident in Poland
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

Six people died and more than 30 were injured in an accident involving a Ukrainian bus in southeastern Poland, local medical rescue services said.

Earlier on Saturday state news agency, PAP reported that the bus, with 57 people on board, fell into a ditch at night. The injured were taken to local hospitals and the remaining passengers were brought to a local school. A spokesman at local medical ambulance services in Przemysl confirmed the information, adding that the bus was traveling to Ukraine.

"The passengers were mostly sleeping when the accident happened, most were not strapped with seat belts, so they were seriously injured. They were mostly young people going home from work," the spokesman said, adding there were no children on board. He said that the bus hit a traffic barrier while leaving a highway and careened into the ditch.

An estimated one million to two million Ukrainians live or work in Poland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hungary daily coronavirus cases hit 7,269 as lockdown looms

Hungary, which is imposing tough new lockdown measures to curb a spike in COVID-19 infections, reported a record daily high of 7,269 cases on Saturday, a jump of 14 from Friday. Prime Minister Viktor Orbans government on Thursday closed all...

EU seeks to access AstraZeneca vaccines produced in U.S.- FT

The European Union will urge the United States to permit the export of millions of doses of AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine to Europe, underlining Brussels scramble to bridge supply shortfalls, the Financial Times reported on Saturday.The EU ...

Man kills neighbour's two children, self in Punjab's Ludhiana

A man allegedly killed two children of his neighbour on Saturday and later committed suicide in the Focal Point area of Punjabs Ludhiana, police said. Shalender, a native of Bihar, used to stalk the mother of the two boys living in his neig...

3 Bangladeshi nationals held in dacoity case

The Delhi Police has arrested three Bangladeshi nationals in a dacoity case, officials said on Saturday.The accused have been identified as Mohammad Khairul alias Arman 46, Mohammad Sadiq Seikh 29 and Montu Mulla 30, they said.The accused a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021