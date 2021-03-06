Connecting Despite Social Distancing: Why it Matters

Although not talked about enough, loneliness and social isolation have become prevalent across the world, affecting 10-40% of the population across Europe, the U.S., and China. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, loneliness and isolation were considered a "behavioral epidemic." The restrictions put in place to help curb the spread of the virus have only worsened the situation, and we're faced with a health crisis alongside a serious social one too.

The Dangers of Isolation

Isolation and loneliness manifest differently for each person. It could lead to harmful effects on health, such as increasing the likelihood of acquiring a cardiovascular disease or stroke and speed up the body's aging process. Isolation could even drain one's energy, making them demotivated, unfocused, and feeling fatigued. That said, this could cause massive disruptions in daily routines and activities including work and productivity. In fact, lonely people tend to take more sick days, are less committed, and do badly in their professional careers. At a time when people are craving for meaning and purpose from their jobs, this could be disastrous. Chronic loneliness is just not sustainable, and a sustainable, happy post-pandemic society is what we badly need.

For countries that implemented strict lockdown measures, it has been a challenge keeping spirits up and promoting continued socializing despite the social distancing. In Spain where one of the harshest lockdowns in Europe occurred, for example, social isolation was particularly difficult for people without nuclear units. Another country that has implemented a series of strict lockdown measures is the UK; this resulted in greatly reduced social interaction among its citizens. Brits have been kept away from face-to-face socialization for months, which has taken a toll on the overall well-being of several people. Research by Gala Bingo on what makes UK citizens happy, one of the top answers was 'speaking with loved ones.' And as this has been very difficult to do during the lockdowns, more people are at risk of feeling isolated and suffering the health implications of loneliness. This is echoed in a CAMRA report on the role of socialization which claims that face-to-face interaction is needed to build social connections that serve as an important protection against the ill effects of loneliness. But since it will be a while before we see the end of the pandemic, people have had to get creative with how they interact and socialize.

How to Stay Connected During the Pandemic

From the onset of the pandemic, we've become more reliant on technology. Groceries, shopping, entertainment, and social interaction have all been mediated by technology. This makes connecting with people more convenient and, more importantly, safer.

There are several virtual socializing options for those sheltering in place. One of the most common is virtual communication; instant messaging and video conferencing have become some of the most popular modes of communication in the past year. Since these allow real-time exchange, they're as close as you could possibly get to in-person meetings. Moreover, people have looked beyond just talking online. They've sought out virtual co-experiences which let them enjoy activities together: group watch, group workout sessions, online concerts, and co-op games, to name a few.

Of course, to be able to do this, you must have high-speed internet. We previously talked about the part 5G connectivity is playing in the pandemic recovery process, and it seems like 5G will also play a crucial role in the personal recovery from isolation and loneliness for many. It can help facilitate smoother, instantaneous online interactions.

To weather this global pandemic, one must be in top shape, both physically, mentally, and socially. And this means that staying connected is important as ever.

