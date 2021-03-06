Left Menu

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 06-03-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 15:38 IST
HP MLAs to get full salary, MLALAD fund fully restored: CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur while presenting the budget for 2021-22 on Saturday said the salaries of state MLAs will be paid in full from April 1 and the MLALAD fund will be fully restored.

Presenting his fourth budget, Thakur said the Rs 50,192 crores budget for 2021-22 is Rs 1,061 crore higher than Rs 49,131 crore in the last fiscal despite the COVID-19 crisis.

Thakur announced in the assembly that the MLAs will get their full salary from April 1.

Thakur, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the MLA local area development (MLALAD) fund will not only be restored, but it will be hiked by Rs 5 lakh -- from Rs 1.75 crore to Rs 1.80 crore.

The state government had last year decided to cut 30 per cent salary of its MLAs and suspend the MLALAD fund for two years to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Planning Department of the state would be renamed as Niti Vibhag, the chief minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

