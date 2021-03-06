Left Menu

Five killed, over 25 hurt as two buses collide in UP's Aligarh

Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said the injured have been hospitalized and the Chief Ministers Office in Lucknow has been apprised of the situation. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Aligarh officials to ensure proper medical treatment of those injured, he added.

Image Credit: ANI

Five people were killed and over 25 injured after a collision between two Haryana Roadways buses in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh district on Saturday, officials said. A tire of one bus busted suddenly and it went out of control, colliding with another bus near Karsua village in the Lodha police station area of the district around 2 pm, the officials said. Aligarh District Magistrate Chandra Bhushan Singh said the injured have been hospitalized and the Chief Minister's Office in Lucknow has been apprised of the situation.

''Four people died on the spot while one succumbed to injuries at the hospital. Around 25 to 30 other passengers got injured in the incident. Some of them are severely injured and have been rushed to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College," Singh told reporters. Others injured are being treated at the district hospital and families of the victims are being contacted, he said. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed Aligarh officials to ensure proper medical treatment of those injured, he added.

