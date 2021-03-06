Hailakandi district admn launches App for polling personnel

As Assam gears up for the upcoming three-phase Assembly elections from March 27, the Hailakandi district administration has launched a new App Prashikshan as a ready reckoner for polling personnel.

National Informatics Centre (NIC) Scientist B Monsoor Akhtar who has developed the App at the initiative of the district administration for convenience of polling personnel, said it contains EVM training, poll training, Election Handbooks, constituency details and take-your-test for Returning Officers, Sector Officers and Presiding Officers.

Akhtar said the App will be a ready reckoner for the polling personnel who have undergone training for the upcoming Assembly election to three legislative constituencies of Hailakandi, Katlicherra and Algapur in the district slated for April 1.

Saying the detail poll process from day one till the end of the exercise will be available for the polling personnel in the App, the scientist said they can also take a self-assessment test for what they have learnt during the training period.

Moreover, the handy App for the polling personnel will also contain as to what polling materials they must collect before leaving for polling stations, added Akhtar.

District Election Officer cum Deputy Commissioner Megh Nidhi Dahal has conceptualised the app available at the Google play store.

The three-phase Assembly election in Assam will be held on March 27, April 1 and 6.

