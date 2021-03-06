Left Menu

Malaysia's AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service

Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd plans to launch an air taxi service and the country's first drone delivery service as the budget carrier seeks to diversify amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company's CEO said on Saturday.

Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 06-03-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 17:37 IST
Malaysia's AirAsia Group plans air taxi, drone delivery service
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd plans to launch an air taxi service and the country's first drone delivery service as the budget carrier seeks to diversify amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company's CEO said on Saturday. As part of the group's diversification push, it also aims to launch a ride-hailing service next month as COVID-19 continues to hit air travel.

"The air taxi will have a pilot and four seats. At the moment, we have our team working on this upcoming service by AirAsia," Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said at the Youth Economic Forum 2021, state news agency Bernama reported on Saturday. The service should start operating in about 18 months, Fernandes was quoted as saying.

He also announced that the airline's logistics unit Teleport, which is currently testing an urban drone delivery service with state-backed firm Malaysian Global Innovation and Creativity Centre (MaGIC), would conduct its first commercial delivery by the end of this year. "(The) idea was brought up three weeks ago and now it's reality," he wrote on Instagram.

Fernandes said the group was recovering from the impact of the pandemic and had used the opportunity to accelerate its digital transformation, Bernama reported. The struggling airline, which reported a fifth straight quarterly loss in November, has been seeking to raise 2.5 billion ringgit ($613.95 million) from loans and investors.

Last month, it said its 33%-owned Japanese unit, which ceased operations last October, had begun bankruptcy proceedings. ($1 = 4.0720 ringgit)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Farmers protesting farm laws block expressway in Haryana as agitation completes 100th day

Farmers protesting the Centres three farm laws on Saturday blocked the six-lane KundliManesarPalwal KMP Expressway at some places in Haryana to mark the completion of 100 days of their agitation at the Delhi borders.The road blockade began ...

Senate works through night with virus aid on path to passage

The Senate worked through the night and past sunrise Saturday on Democrats showpiece USD 1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill after a deal between leaders and moderate Sen. Joe Manchin on emergency jobless benefits broke a logjam that had stal...

Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi joins BJP, says Bengal ready for 'real change'

Former TMC MP Dinesh Trivedi joined the BJP on Saturday, accusing West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of abandoning her principles and alleging that people of the poll-bound state are distressed with violence and corruption under her...

BJP unruffled by public anger due to EVMs, claims Digvijaya

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Saturday said the Centre was not bothered about public anger over farm laws and rising fuel prices because the ruling BJP relied on EVMS to win elections.Singh, who sported a black arm band to mark ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021