Cipla liquidates wholly-owned unit as part of internal reorganization

Drug major Cipla on Saturday said it has voluntarily liquidated a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary.

This liquidation was a part of internal reorganization and it will not affect performance or revenue of the company, Cipla said in a BSE filing. ''Cipla (UK) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cipla (EU) Ltd and a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, has been voluntarily liquidated with effect from March 5, 2021,'' the Mumbai-based drug firm said.

