Cipla liquidates wholly-owned unit as part of internal reorganization

Cipla liquidates wholly-owned unit as part of internal reorganizationPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 20:23 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 20:19 IST
Drug major Cipla on Saturday said it has voluntarily liquidated a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary.
This liquidation was a part of internal reorganization and it will not affect performance or revenue of the company, Cipla said in a BSE filing. ''Cipla (UK) Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Cipla (EU) Ltd and a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, has been voluntarily liquidated with effect from March 5, 2021,'' the Mumbai-based drug firm said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
