Sayaji Hotels signs pact for 7 new properties

Sayaji Hotels on Saturday said it has inked agreements for seven new properties across various states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Sayaji Hotels Management Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed seven management agreements to have new properties in Vizag, Bhuj, Dehradun, Udaipur, Jamnagar, Nashik and Morbi, Sayaji Hotels Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Advertisement

This expansion will lead to an addition of 476 new rooms and an overall increase of 1,000 rooms into the portfolio by the next fiscal 2021-22, it added.

Sayaji Hotels Ltd (SHL) was incorporated in April 1982. The company had established its first hotel in Baroda in 1987 and followed it by another one in Indore (1996). Later it also set up properties in Pune (2010), Bhopal (2014), Kolhapur (2015).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)