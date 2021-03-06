Left Menu

Sayaji Hotels signs pact for 7 new properties

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 20:56 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 20:56 IST
Sayaji Hotels signs pact for 7 new properties

Sayaji Hotels on Saturday said it has inked agreements for seven new properties across various states, including Gujarat and Rajasthan.

Sayaji Hotels Management Ltd, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has signed seven management agreements to have new properties in Vizag, Bhuj, Dehradun, Udaipur, Jamnagar, Nashik and Morbi, Sayaji Hotels Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

This expansion will lead to an addition of 476 new rooms and an overall increase of 1,000 rooms into the portfolio by the next fiscal 2021-22, it added.

Sayaji Hotels Ltd (SHL) was incorporated in April 1982. The company had established its first hotel in Baroda in 1987 and followed it by another one in Indore (1996). Later it also set up properties in Pune (2010), Bhopal (2014), Kolhapur (2015).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I-League: Sudeva Delhi return to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Chennai City

Sudeva Delhi came back from a goal down to defeat Chennai City 2-1 in their Group B fixture of the ongoing I-League on Saturday. William Pauliankhum cancelled Jockson Dhas early goal, before Hero of the Match Sairuatkima headed in the winne...

WTT Star Contender Doha: Indian paddlers Sutirtha, Ahyika make winning starts in tournament

Indian paddlers Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ahyika Mukherjee started their campaign at World Table Tennis WTT Star Contender Doha with comfortable victories in womens singles qualifying round one on Saturday. While the World No. 95 Sutirtha regi...

Cycling-Van der Poel wins Strade Bianche classic race

Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel won the Strade Bianche classic race, a 184-km ride around Siena and the surrounding region on Saturday.World champion Julian Alaphilippe of France was second, with 2019 Tour de France winner, Colombias Egan Ber...

Xhaka's blunder costs Arsenal in 1-1 draw with Burnley

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka gifted a bizarre equalizer to Burnley in a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Saturday that further damaged his teams chances of reaching the European qualification positions.Xhaka received a pass from goalkee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021