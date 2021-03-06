Four killed in road accident

Barasat(WB) Four persons were killed in a head on collision between a van and a truck on NH34 in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Saturday.

Police said the four, three passengers and the driver of the van, were rushed to the hospital in a serious condition after the accident, which took place near Abal Siddique More.

The hospital declared all of them brought dead, the police said.

The three passengers were residents of Durganagar in the district.

The truck driver is absconding, the police added.

