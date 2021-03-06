Left Menu

NCPCR seeks FIR against founder of Bhopal-based NGO over report painting 'dreadful image of India'

of the IPC, Kanungo said.He sought the registration of an FIR against the founder of the NGO, Shibhu Thomas, and other officials who have, by publishing this annual report, created hatred, ill will and enmity amongst different religious groups and communities in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2021 21:57 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 21:57 IST
NCPCR seeks FIR against founder of Bhopal-based NGO over report painting 'dreadful image of India'

Apex child rights body NCPCR has written to the Bhopal police seeking the registration of an FIR against the founder of a city-based NGO that published a report which creates a ''dreadful image of India worldwide''.

The annual report of the NGO, Persecution Relief, alleges without any proof that Christian institutions and orphanages in the country face harassment, ''adversely affecting the integrity and reputation of India'', NCPCR chairperson Priyank Kanungo said in a statement.

''The Commission received a complaint through which it has been made aware of the report published by NGO Persecution Relief...

''...the NGO has made certain serious allegations in its Annual Report, 2019 thereby adversely affecting the integrity and reputation of India. This Annual Report has been circulated globally thereby creating a dreadful image of India worldwide,'' he said.

Without any proof to substantiate its claims, the report alleges that Christian institutions and orphanages in the country face incidents of harassment, he added.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) chairperson claimed that an independent enquiry found that no such incidents had taken place.

''This has potentially caused injury to the sovereignty and integrity of India on the global scale and brought disrepute and disregard to the country... which constitutes an act of sedition on the part of the NGO and therefore attracts criminal liability under section 124A... of the IPC,'' Kanungo said.

He sought the registration of an FIR against the founder of the NGO, Shibhu Thomas, and other officials ''who have, by publishing this annual report, created hatred, ill will and enmity amongst different religious groups and communities in India''.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Oxford study indicates AstraZeneca effective against Brazil variant, source says

UK shares fall as higher bond yields weigh

Last of five sluice gates closed at Vaal river dam

File editors can now add suspended account-owned files to Google shared drives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP farmers getting high prices of their produce, claims Adityanath

Farmers in Uttar Pradesh have access to better market and getting high prices of their produce due to the state governments consistent efforts, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed here on Saturday.After inaugurating a jaggery festival, t...

IIM Calcutta's 2021 MBA batch records 100 pc placement

The 2021 MBA batch of IIM Calcutta recorded 100 percent placement as all the 467 students who took part in the process got jobs, an institute statement said on Saturday.The 2021 MBA batch of the XLRI-Xavier School of Management also achieve...

Six-year-old girl found dead in Chandigarh

A six-year-old girl who had gone missing was found dead near Chandigarhs Hallo Majra on Saturday, police said.The girl had gone missing on Friday after she ventured out of her house to play, they said. The girls parents searched for her and...

Courts wrestle with whether manslaughter is always violent

Once annually, sometimes less, the full federal appeals court in New York meets to confront a perplexing legal question. Most recently, it was to decide whether shooting somebody point-blank in the face and stabbing somebody to death are vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021