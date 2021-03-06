Telangana cops bust fraudulent multi-level marketing scheme

A ''fraudulent'' multi-level marketing scheme being run allegedly by a Bengaluru-based company has been busted with the arrest of 24 people, including its CEO and others, police said on Saturday.

The firm allegedly cheated about 10 lakh people across the country, collecting huge amounts to the tune of Rs 1,500 crore from them, a police release here said.

It said bank accounts containing Rs 20 crore of the company have been frozen.

The release said a a person had filed a complaint against the firm on February 20 stating that he was cheated with an attractive income offer for promoting its products.

The complainant had invested Rs 12,500 but did not receive any commission on his investment as promised by his ''promoters''.

He did not get any response when he contacted the promoters and came to know that the business was multi-level marketing and income would be earned by joining members in a chain system or binary method.

The scheme and modus operandi is that a person has to pay Rs 12,500 and buy their products to become a member. Then, he will have to join others to earn a bonus, it said.

According to the release, any scheme involving enrolment of members is nothing but a Money Circulation Scheme which is banned under Prize Chits and Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Act- 1978.It also amounts to cheating and is punishable under IPC section 420.