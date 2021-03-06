Left Menu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-03-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 06-03-2021 23:18 IST
Operation of 36 erring medical stores suspended in Jammu for unhygienic conditions

The Drug and Food Control Organisation on Saturday suspended operations of 36 medical stores across Jammu Division for violations, non-maintenance of sales records, unhygienic and improper storage conditions, officials said.

Surprise inspections of retail sale outlets, particularly situated in far-flung and remote areas, were carried out by the concerned drugs control officers under the overall authority of State Drugs Controller, Lotika Khajuria, to ensure availability of quality drugs to end users, they said.

The operation of six units were disallowed in Jammu, six in Samba, two in Kathua, six in Kishtwar, four in Udhampur and 12 in Ramban district, the officials said.

The reasons for suspension ranged from non-maintenance of sales records, impersonation, unhygienic and improper storage conditions, they said. They were warned of severe action incase the deficiencies are not removed within a stipulated period of time.

Statutory drug samples of more than 450 drug formulations viz antibiotics, steroid, NSAIDs (nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug) were also lifted from private firms, particularly situated in far-flung areas and government institutions for determination of strength and purity, the officials added.

These samples were referred to Drug Testing Laboratories located within the state for framing a legal opinion to ascertain their quality parameters.

During the said drive, two unlicensed establishments were found in operations in Marheen Tehsil of Kathua district, action against the defaulters was initiated on the spot. Action under relevant provisions of the Act has been initiated against the culprits, they said.

The State Drug Controller has said that the department shall initiate severe punitive actions against such pharmacies who indulge in any unfair and unethical trade practices.

