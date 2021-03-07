Left Menu

RINL expects Rs 1,000-cr from sale of 22-acre land in Vizag

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 11:18 IST
RINL expects Rs 1,000-cr from sale of 22-acre land in Vizag
On Thursday, state-run construction company NBCC had announced signing an MoU with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) for redevelopment and monetisation of its 22.19 acres of land in Visakhapatnam. Image Credit: Wikimedia

State-owned RINL expects to garner Rs 1,000 crore from the sale of its 22.19-acre land located in the heart of Visakhapatnam city, a popular tourist destination in Andhra Pradesh.

On Thursday, state-run construction company NBCC had announced signing an MoU with Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL) for redevelopment and monetisation of its 22.19 acres of land in Visakhapatnam.

''The company expects to get around Rs 1,000 crore as the market price of land is around Rs 1 lakh per square yard. The amount raised would be utilised to pay back a portion of the debt of the company,'' a source in the company told PTI.

According to available data on RINL's website, the company had a net debt of Rs 19,592 crore in the financial year 2018-19.

The company without any captive iron ore mine produces over 19,000 tonnes of hot metal per day from its three fully operational blast furnaces at the plant.

The per tonne steel production cost of a company with captive iron ore and coking mine is less compared to a steelmaker buying raw materials from the open market, an expert said.

Sharing details with respect to the land parcel, the source said it is at Maddilapalem which is a prime location situated about 3-4 km from the beach. NH-16 which connects Howrah in West Bengal to Chennai in Tamil Nadu passes at a distance of about 2 km from the site. Besides, the land is in the proximity of tourist attractions like the zoo, Simhachalam temple, stadium etc.

However, the value of the project would be ascertained after the preparation and finalisation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR). NBCC would conduct the DPR and submit it to RINL.

The redevelopment and monetisation would be undertaken on a self-sustainable model.

RINL, under the Ministry of Steel, owns and operates a 7.3 million tonne steel plant in Visakhapatnam. It is the country's first shore-based integrated steel plant producing special steel products.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan sees surge in COVID-19 cases, tally crosses 590,000

Pakistan recorded a surge in COVID-19 cases with 1,780 new patients, taking the national tally to 590,508, the health ministry said on Sunday.According to the Ministry of National Health Services NHS, the death toll from the coronavirus has...

India's Lalrinsanga Tlau clinches WBC youth world title

Indian boxer Lalrinsanga Tlau defeated Ghanas Eric Quarm to claim the vacant WBC youth world super featherweight title in an eight-round contest held in Aizawl.The bout, sanctioned by World Boxing Council WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman, wa...

Mixed Martial Arts-Blachowicz edges Adesanya to retain UFC crown

Jan Blachowicz bounced back from a slow start to outpoint Israel Adesanya and retain his light-heavyweight title after an enthralling tactical battle at UFC 259 in Las Vegas on Saturday. In the co-main event, Amanda Nunes blasted Megan Ande...

Jharkhand devising resource generation plan after 'unconstitutional harassment' by Centre: CM Soren

Alleging unconstitutional harassment by the Centre over funds, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said pushed to the brink, the state is now devising its own innovative resource generation mechanism for self-sustenance.Alleging unequal t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021