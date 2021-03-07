Left Menu

Young women investors more likely to choose high-risk, high-return asset class: Survey

For women earning Rs 10-30 lakh, the number of such women is 36 per cent and only 26 per cent women making Rs 5 -10 lakh per annum, invest to retire early.In addition, 64 per cent women over the age of 35 cited marriage and their childrens education as the main reason to invest.Mutual funds have emerged as the most preferred asset class for women irrespective of income or salary bracket, the survey noted.Gold retained its place in the portfolio of women across age and income groups.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 12:44 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 12:44 IST
Young women investors more likely to choose high-risk, high-return asset class: Survey

Young women investors in the age group of 18-25 years are three times more likely to choose a high-risk, high-return asset class like stocks over traditional investment options like fixed deposit, as per a survey.

A survey conducted by Groww, which fetched 28,000 responses, also noted women's investment goals.

It found that 57 per cent of younger millennial women are investing mainly towards their personal goals while 28 per cent invest for their travel goals and 28 per cent invest for higher education.

''The investment goals are changing with income and age,'' the survey said.

Almost 70 per cent women in the Rs 30 lakh plus salary bracket cited early retirement as their main reason to invest. For women earning Rs 10-30 lakh, the number of such women is 36 per cent and only 26 per cent women making Rs 5 -10 lakh per annum, invest to retire early.

In addition, 64 per cent women over the age of 35 cited marriage and their children's education as the main reason to invest.

Mutual funds have emerged as the most preferred asset class for women irrespective of income or salary bracket, the survey noted.

Gold retained its place in the portfolio of women across age and income groups. Overall, 25 per cent women have invested in gold. ''40 per cent women earning more than Rs 10 lakh have invested in gold,'' it said.

On investment in cryptocurrencies, the survey found that about 6 per cent women making more than Rs 30 lakh per annum have invested in cryptocurrencies.

In comparison, only 4 per cent women earning less than Rs 10 lakh per annum have invested in cryptocurrencies.

The propensity to invest in real estate was higher in women making more than Rs 30 lakh per annum, it added.

The survey also had insights about 2,000 women who do not invest.

Of these, 49 per cent stated that lack of knowledge is their main reason for not investing while 32 per cent said they don't have enough savings to invest and 13 per cent women also felt apprehensive about losing their money in the market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China diplomat says some Western politicians believe lies about Xinjiang

The Chinese governments top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, said on Sunday that some Western politicians choose to believe lies about its western region of Xinjiang, and that China welcomes more people to visit the area.The top U.S. dip...

Krisumi Corp to develop 65-acre realty project in Gurugram; to invest Rs 650 cr in first phase

Realty firm Krisumi Corporation, a joint venture between Japanese firm Sumitomo and Indias Krishna Group, will develop a 65-acre project in Gurugram over the next 10 years, and it is investing around Rs 650 crore on construction of over 400...

Cricket-IPL to begin in Chennai on April 9 without spectators

This years Indian Premier League IPL will begin in Chennai on April 9 and will be played across six venues, initially without spectators, the Indian cricket board BCCI said on Sunday.Last years edition of the popular Twenty20 competition wa...

China says no room for compromise on issue of Taiwan

The Chinese governments top diplomat, Wang Yi, said on Sunday that there is no room for compromise on the issue of Taiwan, which China claims as its own territory.China hopes to see a clear departure from the practice of previous U.S. admin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021