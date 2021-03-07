Left Menu

Passenger train derails in Pakistan, killing 1 and injuring 40

Several people are still trapped inside the ill-fated train, Geo News reported.The train accident, in which one woman was killed and 40 others were injured, has delayed Karachi-Lahore trains by three to 10 hours, the report quoted railway authorities as saying.The railway authorities said the deceased passenger was travelling from Karachi to Sahiwal.

PTI | Lahore | Updated: 07-03-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 14:05 IST
Passenger train derails in Pakistan, killing 1 and injuring 40

Eight coaches of a Lahore-bound train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing one passenger and injuring 40 others, according to media reports.

The 15-Up Karachi Express was en route to Lahore from Karachi when it met the accident between the Rohri and Sangi stations in southern Sindh province.

Eight coaches of the train got derailed. The rescuers are busy in relief activities, aided by the local people. Several people are still trapped inside the ill-fated train, Geo News reported.

The train accident, in which one woman was killed and 40 others were injured, has delayed Karachi-Lahore trains by three to 10 hours, the report quoted railway authorities as saying.

The railway authorities said the deceased passenger was travelling from Karachi to Sahiwal. Her family has been provided a compensation of Rs 1 million by the railway authorities while the injured will be given between Rs 100,000-500,000, it said.

As most of the passengers were asleep, the accident created panic among them. Rescue work was started by passengers on a self-help basis. However, soon Edhi ambulances arrived and shifted the injured to the taluka hospital Rohri and civil hospital Sukkur, the Dawn newspaper reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the derailment. The IG Railways said the accident will be investigated to ascertain the cause of the derailment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pope arrives at Qaraqosh church in northern Iraq

Pope Francis has arrived at a church in the Christian Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, once occupied by the Islamic State group.A jubilant, ululating maskless crowd lined the main thoroughfare to welcome him as his motorcade slowly passed, heading t...

Army converts bus stand to 'street library' for JK children

In a novel initiative, the Army has converted a dilapidated bus stand in a village in South Kashmir into a street library to help students of neighbouring areas to prepare for competitive exams and higher studies.The library which was set u...

286 new COVID-19 cases in Delhi, positivity rate 0.31 pc

Delhi recorded 286 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Sunday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.31 per cent amid a sudden surge in incidences, as per data shared by the health department.The city registered 321 new coronavirus cases, t...

India Inc's overseas direct investment declines 31pc to USD 1.85 bn in Feb

India Incs overseas direct investment fell by 31 per cent to USD 1.85 billion in February this year, the RBI data showed.Domestic companies made investments of USD 2.66 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint-ventures in the year-a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021