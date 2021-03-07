TPCI to organise international food, beverages fair this month in Gr Noida

The Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI) on Sunday said it organises a two-day mega food and beverages fair from March 20 in Greater Noida, to attract global importers.

The fourth edition of 'IndusFood', to be organised in a physical format, will be supported by the commerce ministry.

''Over 400 large Indian exporters of food and beverages' products will conduct business with more than 700 global pre-invited and pre-screened hosted buyers representing over 50 countries during this show,'' TPCI said in a statement.

TPCI Founder Chairman Mohit Singla said this is a defining moment when Indian exports will get a platform in the first physical format after the COVID-19 wave to trade with the world and get market connectivity sitting in India.

This is going to be a game-changer for boosting the sentiments of the Indian exports who are still reeling under the bad weather, he said. The show is expected to negotiate the on-spot business worth USD 1 billion, which will help get Indian farmers and agri products remunerative price in international markets, he added.

This edition will showcase thematic participation organised by industry and MSME departments of states and Union Territories such as Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Haryana and Tamil Nadu.

Representatives from government institutions including FSSAI, APEDA, NAFED, Spice Board, Coffee Board and Tea Board would also participate in the fair.

Further, it said large business delegations from African countries, EU, Gulf countries, Bangladesh, Belarus, Nepal, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkey, UAE, Uzbekistan, UK and the US are expected to attend the show.

Prominent supermarket chains such as Nesto (GCC), Grand Hypermarket (GCC), LuLu (GCC), Savings (GCC), West Zone (UAE), Al-Safeer Hypermarket (GCC), Carrefour (GCC & France), X-5 Retail (Russia) and Rewe (Germany) will participate.

Also, Lidl (Germany), Swapno (Bangladesh), BIM Supermarket (Turkey & Morocco), Finest Superstore (Afghanistan), and many others from different regions across the world will be participating in 'IndusFood' 2021, will also participate, he added.

The Indian exhibitors will be showcasing their products under 14 categories, including spices, rice, tea and coffee, Indian ethnic, sweets and savouries, organic foods, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, bakery and confectionery.

Singla added that despite several bottlenecks and impediments, the show has received a great response from global buyers.

