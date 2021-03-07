Left Menu

India Inc's overseas direct investment declines 31pc to USD 1.85 bn in Feb

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 15:15 IST
India Inc's overseas direct investment declines 31pc to USD 1.85 bn in Feb

India Inc's overseas direct investment fell by 31 per cent to USD 1.85 billion in February this year, the RBI data showed.

Domestic companies made investments of USD 2.66 billion in their overseas subsidiaries and joint-ventures in the year-ago month, February 2020.

Of the total investment made by Indian companies in foreign markets, USD 1.36 billion was in the form of loan; USD 297.37 million comprised as equity investment and the rest of USD 183.82 million was by way of issuance of guarantee, according to the RBI data on outward foreign direct investment (OFDI) - February 2021.

However, total OFDI by domestic firms in February was higher than that of USD 1.19 billion in January 2021.

Among the major companies who invested in their overseas ventures during the month included Tata Steel (USD 1 billion in its wholly-owned subsidiary in Singapore), and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries -- USD 100 million in a joint venture in the US.

ONGC Videsh Ltd invested a total of USD 96.15 million in various joint ventures/wholly owned subsidiaries in Russia, Mozambique, Myanmar, Sudan, Colombia, Vietnam and Azerbaijan.

JSW Steel made a collective investment of USD 62.85 million in its three WoS/JVs in the Netherlands and the US. GMM Pfaudler Ltd, which is engaged in pharma equipment manufacturing, put in USD 45.33 million in its JV in Luxembourg; the Indian Hotels Company USD 33 million in Netherlands JV; L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering USD 37.55 million in a JV in Saudi Arabia and Millars Concrete Technologies invested USD 34.26 million in Luxembourg joint venture.

RBI said the data is provisional and is subject to change based on online reporting by the banks.

TRENDING

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Google to speed up Chrome's release cycle to four weeks

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Country's first forest healing centre comes up near Ranikhet in U'khand

The countrys first forest healing centre based on the concept of making people healthy by bringing them into direct contact with nature was opened to the public on Sunday at Kalika near Ranikhet, an official said.Signboards on either side o...

MP: Cong MLA gets death threat, files police complaint

A Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh has alleged that he has received a death threat and lodged a police complaint into the matter, an official said on Sunday.Nilay Daga, the legislator from Betul, in his complaint said he received a phone ca...

Pope arrives at Qaraqosh church in northern Iraq

Pope Francis has arrived at a church in the Christian Iraqi town of Qaraqosh, once occupied by the Islamic State group.A jubilant, ululating maskless crowd lined the main thoroughfare to welcome him as his motorcade slowly passed, heading t...

Army converts bus stand to 'street library' for JK children

In a novel initiative, the Army has converted a dilapidated bus stand in a village in South Kashmir into a street library to help students of neighbouring areas to prepare for competitive exams and higher studies.The library which was set u...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021