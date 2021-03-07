Indian women lose first ODI by 8 wickets

Indian women lose first ODI by 8 wicketsPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 07-03-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 15:52 IST
Indian women suffered an eight-wicket loss to South Africa in the first ODI here on Sunday.
Playing their first international match in 12 months, skipper Mithali Raj (50) and Harmanpreet Kaur (40) produced fine knocks but India never got the momentum it needed as they settled for 177 for nine.
In reply, Lizelle Lee (83) and Laura Wolvaardt (80) guided South Africa home, scoring 178 for two in 40.1 overs.
Brief Scores: India: 177 for 9 in 50 overs (M Raj 50, H Kaur 40, D Sharma 27; S Ismail 3/28, N Mlaba 2/41). South Africa: 178 for 2 in 40.1 overs (L Lee 83, L Wolvaardt 80; J Goswami 2/38).
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
