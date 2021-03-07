Two foreign fishing vessels apprehended off Lakshadweep by ICG

Two foreign fishing vessels apprehended off Lakshadweep by ICGPTI | Kochi | Updated: 07-03-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 15:57 IST
Three foreign fishing vessels have been apprehended by the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) for suspected drug trafficking off Minicoy island in Lakshadweep, official sources said here on Sunday.
The fishing vessels, intercepted by Coast Guard Ship 'Varaha' on Saturday, are believed to be of Sri Lankan origin, they said.
The boats are being brought to Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram for investigation.
The vessels and the crew members will be handed over to the Vizhinjam police, they said.
The crew members of the vessels will be questioned by officials of the Narcotics Control Bureau and Intelligence Bureau, sources told PTI.
The vessels were apprehended on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, they added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pak PM calls on Sri Lankan president; discusses bilateral ties
Sri Lankan bishops urge government to release blast inquiry
Pak PM calls on Sri Lankan president; discusses ways to strengthen political and trade ties
Imran Khan invites Sri Lankan Buddhists to visit Pakistan
Sri Lankan foreign minister appeals for rejection of UN rights body resolution