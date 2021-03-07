Left Menu

07-03-2021
Online leadership program to empower women entrepreneurs

An online leadership program, kicking off on the occasion of International Women's Day, Monday, aims to empower women entrepreneurs through a series of courses and discussions.

The eight-week virtual leadership program, titled ''SHELeads'', is designed and developed by 'Unlock Impact' in support with Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) project 'Her&Now'.

'''SHELeads' is a solidarity project for women entrepreneurs. The goal of 'SHELeads' is to increase the number of women in leadership in India and equip the entrepreneurs with the best of skills to challenge everyday norms at the workplace and in society,'' said Ullas Marar, head of project 'Her&Now'.

Presenting a ''learn-at-your-own pace curriculum'' with a series of inter-connected online sessions, the courses and discussions in the program will cover topics such as mindframe building, overcoming the 'Imposter Syndrome', personal branding, access to capital, effective leadership and unconscious biases, among others.

Apart from that, it also includes pre-work exercises, video lessons and a concluding networking session to build solidarity and facilitate a solid network of women leaders.

''With the world embracing digital due to the pandemic has allowed for greater access to resources. As a result, women entrepreneurs can sign up for this program from anywhere, learn at and share at their own pace and meet a community of peers across India,'' said Aditi Seshadri, partner and co-founder, Unlock Impact.

