Iranian-British national ends 5-year sentence in spy case

The lawyer of an Iranian-British national detained in Iran on widely refuted spying charges has said that she has finished her five-year sentence, although it remains unclear whether she can leave the country. Iran's semiofficial ISNA news agency says that Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been summoned to court again on March 13. Hodjat Kermani, Zaghari-Ratcliffe's lawyer, told told The Associated Press that she had officially ended her house arrest and was allowed to remove her ankle bracelet. However, he said, “the situation of her leaving the country is not clear yet.'' Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 42, was sentenced to five years in jail after being convicted on espionage charges widely refuted by the international community.

While employed at the Thomson Reuters Foundation, she was taken into custody at the Tehran airport as she was boarding a flight home to Britain with her family.

