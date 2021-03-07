Maharashtra: 2 dead, 2 injured as truck rams into hut in Jalna

Two people were killed and two injured after a truck rammed into their hut in the early hours of Sunday in Nidhodna area of Jalna, police said.

All four are labourers from Madhya Pradesh working at a site of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor, and the deceased have been identified as Dhanikram Bhumiya (24) and his kin Mukesh Bhumiya (23), a Chandanjhira police station official said.

Advertisement

Efforts were on to nab the truck driver, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)