Maharashtra: 2 dead, 2 injured as truck rams into hut in Jalna

Maharashtra: 2 dead, 2 injured as truck rams into hut in JalnaPTI | Jalna | Updated: 07-03-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 19:40 IST
Two people were killed and two injured after a truck rammed into their hut in the early hours of Sunday in Nidhodna area of Jalna, police said.
All four are labourers from Madhya Pradesh working at a site of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor, and the deceased have been identified as Dhanikram Bhumiya (24) and his kin Mukesh Bhumiya (23), a Chandanjhira police station official said.
Efforts were on to nab the truck driver, he added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)