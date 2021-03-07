Left Menu

NTPC announces recruitment drive for women

According to statement this will further strengthen women power in Indias largest power generation company.Such recruitment drive will further enhance gender diversity as parameter for NTPC, it said.NTPC has been working at improving its gender ratio wherever possible.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2021 22:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:10 IST
NTPC announces recruitment drive for women

State-run power giant on Sunday announced a special recruitment drive for women executives on the eve of women''s day.

''On Women’s Day, NTPC Ltd, India’s largest integrated power company announces plans for recruiting only women executives as a special recruitment drive across its areas of operations,'' a company statement said. According to statement this will further strengthen women power in India’s largest power generation company.

Such recruitment drive will further enhance gender diversity as parameter for NTPC, it said.

NTPC has been working at improving its gender ratio wherever possible. To attract more woman applicants, a number of innovative initiatives have been taken. The application fee at the time of recruitment is completely waived for women employees.

To support women workforce, NTPC adheres to policies like Child Care Leave with Pay, Maternity Leave, Sabbatical leave and NTPC Special Child Care Leave on Adoption of a Child/Delivering Child through Surrogacy, it said.

