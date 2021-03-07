Left Menu

Karnataka budget 2021-22 to be presented on March 8

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-03-2021 22:50 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:50 IST
Karnataka budget 2021-22 to be presented on March 8

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would present the state budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the assembly on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, had already hinted that the effect of COVID-19 would be visible on the budget.

''Amid the COVID-19 situation, we have to ensure development in all the districts across Karnataka.

This time emphasis would be on women empowerment, tourism, agriculture and irrigation,'' the CM had said.

According to a government official, hopes are pinned on the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, people's willingness and the reduction of cases in the coming months.

Just before the outbreak of pandemic in India, Yediyurappa in the budget on March 5, 2020 had presented an outlay of Rs 2,37,893 crore.

The Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), which aims at improving governance said the budget this year should focus more on improving education and health, environment, increasing mobility and enhancing infrastructure.

The managing trust and CEO of B.PAC Revathy Ashok told PTI: ''Improving mobility is also an important area to focus on. More emphasis should be on electric mobility and infrastructure development.'' PTI GMS ROH ROH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

'My Everything really refers to my fans': Lee Min Ho's affection for his fans

Microsoft throttles March 2 rollout of Surface Hub Windows 10 Team 2020 update for Hub v1

104-year-old man born months before Spanish Flu outbreak gets first dose of COVID vaccine

Fitbit Ace 3 to reportedly feature OLED display, up to 8-day battery life

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Italy's Cerved confirms sale talks of its debt collection arm

Italian credit group Cerved Group SPA confirmed sale talks of its debt collection arm in a statement on Sunday. The confirmation comes a day after Reuters reported about the companys advanced discussions with U.S. investment firm Centerbrid...

Soccer-Chelsea close in on WSL title with 2-0 win over West Ham

Chelseas strike partnership of Sam Kerr and Bethany England kept them in the driving seat at the top of the FA Womens Super League table as they created goals for each other in a 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday. England put in a superb cros...

MP: Water in Kshipra river jumps up after explosion, GSI to visit spot

Turbulenceand explosions have been noticed in the waters of the Kshipra river here in Madhya Pradesh, following which the district collector on Sunday informed the Geological Survey of India GSI.Some people saw the waster of the river bounc...

Iran releases British-Iranian aid worker Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest but court summons looms

Iran has released British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe from house arrest at the end of her five-year prison sentence, but she has been summoned to court again on another charge, her lawyer said on Sunday.British Prime Minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021