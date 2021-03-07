Karnataka budget 2021-22 to be presented on March 8

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa would present the state budget for the fiscal year 2021-22 in the assembly on Monday.

The Chief Minister, who holds the finance portfolio, had already hinted that the effect of COVID-19 would be visible on the budget.

''Amid the COVID-19 situation, we have to ensure development in all the districts across Karnataka.

This time emphasis would be on women empowerment, tourism, agriculture and irrigation,'' the CM had said.

According to a government official, hopes are pinned on the ongoing vaccination drive against COVID-19, people's willingness and the reduction of cases in the coming months.

Just before the outbreak of pandemic in India, Yediyurappa in the budget on March 5, 2020 had presented an outlay of Rs 2,37,893 crore.

The Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.PAC), which aims at improving governance said the budget this year should focus more on improving education and health, environment, increasing mobility and enhancing infrastructure.

The managing trust and CEO of B.PAC Revathy Ashok told PTI: ''Improving mobility is also an important area to focus on. More emphasis should be on electric mobility and infrastructure development.'' PTI GMS ROH ROH

