Left Menu

Italy's Cerved confirms sale talks of its debt collection arm

The company did not name any private equity firms involved in the talks. Two sources told Reuters on Saturday that Cerved is in advanced talks with Centerbridge to clinch the long-awaited sale of its debt collection arm which is valued at about 400 million euros ($475 million).

Reuters | Updated: 07-03-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 07-03-2021 22:58 IST
Italy's Cerved confirms sale talks of its debt collection arm

Italian credit group Cerved Group SPA confirmed sale talks of its debt collection arm in a statement on Sunday. The confirmation comes a day after Reuters reported about the company's advanced discussions with U.S. investment firm Centerbridge for a deal.

"Cerved Group S.p.A. confirms that negotiations are underway with private equity firms for the sale of the subsidiary Cerved Credit Management Group S.r.l," the statement said. The company did not name any private equity firms involved in the talks.

Two sources told Reuters on Saturday that Cerved is in advanced talks with Centerbridge to clinch the long-awaited sale of its debt collection arm which is valued at about 400 million euros ($475 million). Centerbridge is the frontrunner in the discussions and could clinch a deal in the coming weeks, possibly paving the way to a full takeover of Milan-listed Cerved which has been on the radar screen of several heavyweight buyout funds in recent years, the sources said. ($1 = 0.8391 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

ArcelorMittal to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in Gujarat: CM

Data sharing, cybersecurity top concern areas for banks, customers: Deloitte

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Shah meets heads of various Hindu mutts in poll-bound Kerala

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Sri Ramakrishna Ashram here and met the heads of various Hindu mutts in Kerala during his visit to the poll-bound state on Sunday.Shah also attended a core committee meeting of the partys off...

Nagaland reports six new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 12,217

Nagaland on Sunday reported six new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 12,217, an official said.The state now has 20 active cases, while 11,953 people have recovered from the disease.6 ve cases of COVID-19 reported today at Kohima.And, 1 ...

Hotly anticipated Meghan and Harry interview to air at last

The time has finally come for audiences to hear Meghan and Harry describe the backstory and effects of their tumultuous split from royal life.Sunday nights airing of a two-hour special hosted by Oprah Winfrey will provide the first, and unp...

At least 20 people killed in explosion in Equatorial Guinea city of Bata, says local TV

At least 20 people were killed in a series of explosions in the city of Bata in Equatorial Guinea on Sunday, local television station TVGE said....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021