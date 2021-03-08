Left Menu

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

General Electric Co is nearing a $30 billion-plus deal to combine its aircraft-leasing business with Ireland's AerCap Holdings NV, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter. Details of how the deal would be structured was not immediately known, but an announcement is expected Monday, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the WSJ said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 05:01 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 05:01 IST
General Electric Co is nearing a $30 billion-plus deal to combine its aircraft-leasing business with Ireland's AerCap Holdings NV, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing people familiar with the matter.

Details of how the deal would be structured was not immediately known, but an announcement is expected Monday, assuming the talks don't fall apart, the WSJ said. The unit, known as GE Capital Aviation Services, or GECAS, is one of the world's biggest jet-leasing companies and leases passenger aircraft made by companies including Boeing Co and Airbus SE. It owns, services or has on order about 1,650 aircraft, according to its website.

GE said the company doesn't comment on rumor or speculation, while AerCap did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

