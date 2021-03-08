Left Menu

The COVID/Brexit cocktail: UK lost market share in U.S., Germany and China - report

The United Kingdom lost market share in the United States, Germany and China during the COVID-19 pandemic due to global trade chaos, Brexit and poor productivity, according to new research published on Monday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-03-2021 05:30 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 05:30 IST
The COVID/Brexit cocktail: UK lost market share in U.S., Germany and China - report

The United Kingdom lost market share in the United States, Germany and China during the COVID-19 pandemic due to global trade chaos, Brexit and poor productivity, according to new research published on Monday. The United Kingdom performed particularly badly due to a long-term stagnation in productivity growth, according to the report by Aston University’s Lloyd’s Banking Group Centre for Business Prosperity.

While all countries grappled with the tumult of COVID-19, the United Kingdom lost market share in its biggest export markets - the United States and Germany, the research showed. "In some key export destinations – Germany, the UK and China - the UK seems to have suffered a sharper decline, experienced a slower recovery, and seen its global competitiveness dwindle," the report said.

"The UK's decline in exports to the U.S. appeared the sharpest in both absolute and relative terms and the most prolonged among the major European countries (except for France)." Between 2017 and 2019, the UK increased total exports to Germany by 8.5% - less than the export growth achieved by Italy(12%), the Netherlands (14%) and Spain (20%), as well as the United States (24%).

"This to some extent paints a picture of slowing UK exports to Germany following the 2016 Brexit referendum, which may indicate some decoupling between the two economies," economists Jun Du and Oleksandr Shepotylo said in the report. The research, based on United Nations trade statistics, also indicates that the UK lost market share in China. https://www.lbpresearch.ac.uk/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/COVID-and-UK-Trade-March-2021.pdf

"The combination of COVID, Brexit and the UK's long-term productivity challenges will put British businesses in an adverse position for the foreseeable future," the report said. The United Kingdom's relatively poor productivity has puzzled economies for years: explanations vary from a poor employee skills and low research investment to demand-side factors such as the financial crisis. ($1 = 0.7225 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

Austria suspends AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine batch after death

ArcelorMittal to invest over Rs 50,000 crore in Gujarat: CM

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US and South Korea agree on new cost-sharing deal for troops

The United States and South Korea have reached agreement in principle on a new arrangement for sharing the cost of the American troop presence, which is intended as a bulwark against the threat of North Korean aggression.The State Departmen...

Cambodia's dwindling fish stocks put spotlight on changing rivers

Cambodian fisherman Tin Yusos tucks into a meal of the previous days catch with his wife and granddaughter aboard a boat which doubles as their home moored by the banks of the Tonle Sap River.They plan to set out for another day of fishing ...

South Korea to boost funding for U.S. troops under new accord -State Department

South Korea will increase its contribution to the cost of U.S. forces stationed in the country under an agreement reached with the United States, the State Department said on Sunday, easing an irritant in ties between the two allies. The ag...

Three police officers injured in disturbance near University of Colorado campus

Three members of a police SWAT team were injured as officers broke up an unruly party attended by an estimated 800 people that spilled into the streets near the University of Colorado campus in Boulder over the weekend, authorities said on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021