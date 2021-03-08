PM Modi greets women on International Women's Day
Saluting our indomitable NariShakti on International Womens Day India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Governments honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors, Modi tweeted.The prime minister has often highlighted his governments schemes like free cooking gas cylinders, opening of bank accounts, building toilets, saying that woman empowerment has been a central theme of these programmes.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 08:37 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 08:37 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted women on the occasion of the International Women's Day on Monday and said India takes pride in their many accomplishments.
He said it was his our government's honour to work towards furthering women empowerment in the country across a wide range of sectors. ''Saluting our indomitable #NariShakti on International Women's Day! India takes pride in the many accomplishments of the women of our nation. It is our Government's honour to be getting the opportunity to work towards furthering women empowerment across a wide range of sectors,'' Modi tweeted.
The prime minister has often highlighted his government's schemes like free cooking gas cylinders, opening of bank accounts, building toilets, saying that woman empowerment has been a central theme of these programmes.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
