Equity indices rise 1 pc, GAIL top gainer

Equity benchmark indices rose by nearly 1 per cent during early hours on Monday mirroring strong trends in Asian markets.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 10:25 IST
GAIL rose by 6 pc on Monday morning to Rs 156 per share.. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices rose by nearly 1 per cent during early hours on Monday mirroring strong trends in Asian markets. At 10:15 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 514 points or 1.02 per cent at 50,919 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 169 points or 1.13 per cent to 15,107.

Most sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the green. Among stocks, energy major GAIL rose by 6 per cent to Rs 156 per share while ONGC was up by 5.3 per cent to Rs 121.05. UPL, Axis Bank and Larsen & Toubro too traded in the green with margins ranging between 2.7 to 3.8 per cent.

However, Bajaj Auto fell by 1.9 per cent to Rs 3,780 per share. UltraTech Cement, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Britannia were in the red zone. Meanwhile, Asian shares rallied after the US Senate passage of a 1.9 trillion dollar stimulus bill augured well for a global economic rebound.

Japan's Nikkei gained by 1.2 per cent while Hong Kong's Hang Seng was up by 0.46 per cent and South Korea's Kospi added 0.40 per cent. (ANI)

