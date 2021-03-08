Left Menu

Natco's marketing partner gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 10:40 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 10:40 IST
Natco's marketing partner gets USFDA nod for cancer treatment drug

Natco Pharma on Monday said its marketing partner Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc has received final approval from the US health regulator for cancer treatment drug Everolimus.

The approved product is a generic for Afinitor.

''Breckenridge Pharmaceutical Inc (BPI) has received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) for Everolimus tablets from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA),'' Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.

Natco's partner BPI plans to launch 2.5 mg, 5 mg and 7.5 mg strengths of the product shortly within the next few weeks.

The launch of l0 mg strength of the product is subject to confidential terms of a settlement and licence agreement entered into with the owner of the Afinitor brand, Natco said, adding that the launch date of l0 mg strength of the product will be announced at a later date.

The above strengths of Everolimus are indicated in the treatment of breast cancer and a few other types of cancers. Quoting industry sales data, Natco Pharma said Afinitor and its therapeutic equivalents had generated annual sales of USD 712 million in USA during the twelve months ending December 2020.

Shares of Natco Pharma were trading 6.45 per cent higher at Rs 886.50 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Real Madrid will fight until the end for LaLiga title: Zidane

After playing out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has not given up on the LaLiga title hopes, saying that the side would fight until the end. Karim Benzema struck late in the second half to cancel out Lu...

$950k investment made to support World Conference on Women in Sport

An additional 950,000 investment has been made to support New Zealands hosting of the 8th World Conference of the International Working Group on Women in Sport IWG in Auckland in 2022.The funding comes from the 265 million Sports Recovery P...

Fitch, S&P rate IRFC's proposed USD notes at BBB-minus

Fitch Ratings has assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporations IRFCs proposed US dollar Regulation senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus. The proposed notes will be issued under IRFCs existing four billion dollars global medium-term ...

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

The streaming giant Netflix had already renewed the comedy drama Sex Education for Season 3. The production team started working on the upcoming season in September 2021.It is rumored that Sex Education Season 3 would release this summer bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021