Fitch, S&P rate IRFC's proposed USD notes at BBB-minus

Fitch Ratings has assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation's (IRFC's) proposed US dollar Regulation senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 11:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 10:59 IST
The net proceeds will be used for funding acquisition of rail assets . Image Credit: ANI

Fitch Ratings has assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporation's (IRFC's) proposed US dollar Regulation senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus. The proposed notes will be issued under IRFC's existing four billion dollars global medium-term note programme.

The net proceeds from proposed notes will be used for funding acquisition of rail assets which IRFC will lease to Indian Railways, and to meet debt-financing requirements of various entities in the railway sector. Fitch said the proposed notes are rated in line with IRFC's issuer default rating on the basis that the notes issued under the programme will constitute direct, unconditional and unsecured obligations of IRFC and rank pari passu (on equal footing) with all its other present and future outstanding unsecured and unsubordinated obligations.

Meanwhile, S&P Global also assigned BBB-minus rating to long-term foreign currency issue rating to IRFC's proposed benchmark size senior unsecured US dollar notes. (ANI)

