Left Menu

Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service

We take pride in adding value to the offerings of LinkAja, and at the same time, we wish to thank PT Fintek Karya Nusantara for the strategic collaboration as they continue to serve the country with a goal of improving financial inclusion in Indonesia. About PureSoftware and Arttha PureSoftware is a software product and services company that focuses on driving a differentiated customer experience, accelerating cycle time, and improving business outcomes through the integration of digital solutions, robotic automation, and non-linear commercial models.

PTI | Singapore | Updated: 08-03-2021 11:03 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 11:03 IST
Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service

SINGAPORE, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PureSoftware announced today that LinkAja, Indonesia's leading e-money wallet operated by PT FINTEK KARYA NUSANTARA, has chosen its Arttha Digital Payments suite to power the core systems for LinkAja. The purchase is said to be in line with LinkAja's aim to expand and strengthen its position as a Payment Services trailblazer throughout the region. The deal will empower LinkAja's backend to enhance performance, better its digital growth strategy, and accelerate financial inclusion across the country.

LinkAja will be benefited from Arttha's cloud-based platform as a service solution for its core functionalities, including account management, merchant management, transaction management, and real-time GL, among others.

Arttha's digital payments enable its customers to make transactions on the go with the wallet platform's multiple payment and financial services such as P2P, P2M, G2P, Payroll, etc. Arttha also offers NFC and QR code-based proximity payments and multi-channel support.

''Indonesia is still heavily reliant on cash, and there are millions of people who are yet to be exposed to digital payments or able to take advantage of smartphone-led modern financial services,'' said Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of PureSoftware. He further added, ''It feels great to get an opportunity to be associated with a leading payment service provider like LinkAja. By leveraging Arttha's digital wallet capabilities, LinkAja will deliver hyper-personalized experiences to customers which directly impact customer service, efficiency, agility, and growth. We take pride in adding value to the offerings of LinkAja, and at the same time, we wish to thank PT Fintek Karya Nusantara for the strategic collaboration as they continue to serve the country with a goal of improving financial inclusion in Indonesia.'' About PureSoftware and Arttha: PureSoftware is a software product and services company that focuses on driving a differentiated customer experience, accelerating cycle time, and improving business outcomes through the integration of digital solutions, robotic automation, and non-linear commercial models. Arttha, from PureSoftware, is one of the fastest-growing financial technology platforms. It helps businesses embrace digital solutions in the areas of consumer and MSME banking, agency/ branchless banking, microfinance, payments, and merchant management. Delivering value for almost a decade, Arttha's microservices-based cloud-ready architecture is increasingly the choice of banks and fintech service providers looking to expand their digital offerings.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450649/PureSoftware_Logo.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1450648/Arttha_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Real Madrid will fight until the end for LaLiga title: Zidane

After playing out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has not given up on the LaLiga title hopes, saying that the side would fight until the end. Karim Benzema struck late in the second half to cancel out Lu...

$950k investment made to support World Conference on Women in Sport

An additional 950,000 investment has been made to support New Zealands hosting of the 8th World Conference of the International Working Group on Women in Sport IWG in Auckland in 2022.The funding comes from the 265 million Sports Recovery P...

Fitch, S&P rate IRFC's proposed USD notes at BBB-minus

Fitch Ratings has assigned Indian Railway Finance Corporations IRFCs proposed US dollar Regulation senior unsecured notes a rating of BBB-minus. The proposed notes will be issued under IRFCs existing four billion dollars global medium-term ...

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

The streaming giant Netflix had already renewed the comedy drama Sex Education for Season 3. The production team started working on the upcoming season in September 2021.It is rumored that Sex Education Season 3 would release this summer bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021