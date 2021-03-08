GSDP estimated to contract 5.6% in Delhi: Lt guv

Left Menu

PTI | Ewing | Updated: 08-03-2021 11:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 11:59 IST
The Delhi economy is estimated to suffer a contraction of 5.6 per cent in the gross state domestic product (GSDP) in the current financial year due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Lt Governor Anil Baijal said on Monday.

Last year was unprecedented as the coronavirus pandemic posed the biggest challenge to the people. The Delhi government faced this challenge in collaboration with the Centre, Baijal said in his address in the Assembly on the first day of the budget session.

The government has undertaken various steps to handle the crisis and job losses due to the pandemic, Baijal said.

He outlined the measures taken by the Delhi government in dealing with the pandemic, such as raising number of hospital beds, setting up of plasma bank and home isolation. PTI VIT HMB

