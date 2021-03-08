Left Menu

AGEL commissions 100 MW wind power project in Gujarat before schedule

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said on Monday its subsidiary Adani Wind Energy Kutch Three Ltd (AWEKTL) has commissioned a 100 megawatt wind power plant at Kutch in Gujarat five months ahead of its schedule.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat) | Updated: 08-03-2021 12:06 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:06 IST
The company has added a total renewable capacity of 800 MW in the past one year.. Image Credit: ANI

Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) said on Monday its subsidiary Adani Wind Energy Kutch Three Ltd (AWEKTL) has commissioned a 100 megawatt wind power plant at Kutch in Gujarat five months ahead of its schedule. This is the fifth project commissioned before schedule by the company over the past one year, AGEL said in a statement. The plant has power purchase agreement with Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) at Rs 2.82 per kilowatt hour.

With successful commissioning of the plant, the company has an operational wind generation capacity of 497 MW. AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,815 MW including 11,470 MW that has been awarded and is at different stages of implementation. With this project, the company has added a total renewable capacity of 800 MW in the last 12 months despite challenges of Covid-19 outbreak.

Like all its other assets, the newly-commissioned plant will be managed by Adani Group's intelligent energy network operation centre's platform that gives AGEL complete centralised visibility and an ability to manage its renewables assets on a pan-India basis. AGEL said it has continued to integrate the objective of sustainability with economic development, thereby creating jobs as well as enabling decarbonisation in line with India's commitment at United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris.

The company is a part of Adani Group and has one of the largest global renewable portfolios over 14,815 MW of operating, under-construction and awarded projects catering to investment-grade counterparties. The company develops, builds, owns, operates and maintains utility-scale grid-connected solar and wind farm projects. Key customers of AGEL include National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and various state discoms.

Listed in 2018, AGEL is a 25.03 billion dollar company. Mercom Capital, the US-based think tank, recently ranked the Adani Group as the number one global solar power generation asset owner. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

