Left Menu

Vivimed Labs gets approval from Uzbekistan govt for two products

Drug firm Vivimed Labs on Monday said it has received approval from the Uzbekistan government for two products.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-03-2021 12:59 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 12:59 IST
Vivimed Labs gets approval from Uzbekistan govt for two products

Drug firm Vivimed Labs on Monday said it has received approval from the Uzbekistan government for two products. The company has received approval for Bilastin tablets, which are used for the treatment of allergic Rhino conjunctivitis and Urticaria, the Hyderabad-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Vivimed has also received approval for Orzole combi, which is used to treat gastrointestinal infections such as acute diarrhoea or dysentery, gynaecological, lung and urinary infections, it added.

''The company's strategy is to increase its share of branded products in CIS markets. Vivimed shall be launching these products this year. Our purpose is to offer innovative and top quality formulations at affordable prices,'' Vivimed Labs CEO Ramesh Krishnamurthy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong leader ''fully welcomes'' proposed electoral changes

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday the citys government fully welcomes changes to the citys electoral system that will substantially increase central government control over Hong Kong politics and exclude Beijings critics.Chinese autho...

Zimbabwe''s women battle gender discrimination amid pandemic

There are very few female truck drivers in Zimbabwe, but Molly Manatse doesnt like to be singled out for her gender.It has always been known as a male job, but dont say I am a female driver. We are just drivers, we do the same job, insists ...

Meghan Markle teaches meaning of being noble to me every day: Serena Williams

As Meghan Markle revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couples first child, American tennis star Serena Williams on Monday highlighted how Megh...

FACTBOX-Racism, suicidal thoughts, tears: What we learned from Meghan and Harry's interview

What did we learn from the interview between Queen Elizabeths grandson Prince Harry and Meghan - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - and U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey For quotes from the interview1 DARK SKIN Meghan said an unidentified mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021