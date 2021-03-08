Vivimed Labs gets approval from Uzbekistan govt for two products

Drug firm Vivimed Labs on Monday said it has received approval from the Uzbekistan government for two products. The company has received approval for Bilastin tablets, which are used for the treatment of allergic Rhino conjunctivitis and Urticaria, the Hyderabad-based company said in a regulatory filing.

Vivimed has also received approval for Orzole combi, which is used to treat gastrointestinal infections such as acute diarrhoea or dysentery, gynaecological, lung and urinary infections, it added.

''The company's strategy is to increase its share of branded products in CIS markets. Vivimed shall be launching these products this year. Our purpose is to offer innovative and top quality formulations at affordable prices,'' Vivimed Labs CEO Ramesh Krishnamurthy said.

