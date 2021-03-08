Left Menu

China blue-chip index falls most in over 7 months on policy tightening fears

** "These sectors tend to be the structural growth sectors i.e. consumer staples, healthcare, certain segments of technology, and also in the renewables sectors," she added. ** Analyst also expected a weaker yuan to dampen the appeal of Chinese stock to foreign investors.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:00 IST
China blue-chip index falls most in over 7 months on policy tightening fears

China stocks fell the most in more than seven months on Monday, as a lower-than-expected 2021 economic growth target from Beijing sparked concerns that Chinese officials could tighten policy to rein in lofty valuations. ** The blue-chip CSI300 index fell 3.5% to 5,080.02, posting its worst day since July 24, 2020. The Shanghai Composite Index lost 2.3% to 3,421.41.

** Leading the declines, the CSI300 consumer staples index and the CSI300 healthcare index slumped 5.7% and 6.4%, respectively, while the CSI new energy index dropped 5.3%. ** China on Friday set a modest annual economic growth target, at above 6%, which was significantly below the consensus of analysts, who expect growth could beat 8% this year.

** "China has become the most expensive market for non-financial equities among major markets globally. Meanwhile, the National People's Congress declared a very conservative growth target, creating room for policymakers to take action to contain risks of asset bubble in both equities and property," Citi Private Bank analysts, including Ken Peng, said in a note. ** Citi said that more restrained credit growth could lead to lower valuations in the coming months.

** "Some sectors favoured by both global and domestic consumers saw their valuations and multiples re-rate above average multiples that these stocks used to trade on," said May Ling Wee, China portfolio manager at Janus Henderson Investors. ** "These sectors tend to be the structural growth sectors i.e. consumer staples, healthcare, certain segments of technology, and also in the renewables sectors," she added.

** Analyst also expected a weaker yuan to dampen the appeal of Chinese stock to foreign investors. ** On Monday, foreign investors sold a net 6.4 billion yuan ($982.11 million) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking mainland and Hong Kong, according to Refinitiv data.

** There was a muted reaction to data showing that China's February exports grew at a record pace from a year earlier, while imports rose less sharply. ** Adding to the pressure were Sino-U.S. tensions.

** China urged the United States on Sunday to remove "unreasonable" curbs on cooperation as soon as possible and work together on issues like climate change, while accusing Washington of bringing chaos in the name of spreading democracy. ($1 = 6.5166 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong leader ''fully welcomes'' proposed electoral changes

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday the citys government fully welcomes changes to the citys electoral system that will substantially increase central government control over Hong Kong politics and exclude Beijings critics.Chinese autho...

Zimbabwe''s women battle gender discrimination amid pandemic

There are very few female truck drivers in Zimbabwe, but Molly Manatse doesnt like to be singled out for her gender.It has always been known as a male job, but dont say I am a female driver. We are just drivers, we do the same job, insists ...

Meghan Markle teaches meaning of being noble to me every day: Serena Williams

As Meghan Markle revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couples first child, American tennis star Serena Williams on Monday highlighted how Megh...

FACTBOX-Racism, suicidal thoughts, tears: What we learned from Meghan and Harry's interview

What did we learn from the interview between Queen Elizabeths grandson Prince Harry and Meghan - the Duke and Duchess of Sussex - and U.S. chat show host Oprah Winfrey For quotes from the interview1 DARK SKIN Meghan said an unidentified mem...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021