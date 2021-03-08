Left Menu

Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service

PureSoftware announced today that LinkAja, Indonesia's leading e-money wallet operated by PT FINTEK KARYA NUSANTARA, has chosen its Arttha Digital Payments suite to power the core systems for LinkAja.

08-03-2021
Arttha Payments selected to modernize the core system for Indonesia's LinkAja eWallet Service
PureSoftware Logo. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore March 8 (ANI/PRNewswire): PureSoftware announced today that LinkAja, Indonesia's leading e-money wallet operated by PT FINTEK KARYA NUSANTARA, has chosen its Arttha Digital Payments suite to power the core systems for LinkAja. The purchase is said to be in line with LinkAja's aim to expand and strengthen its position as a Payment Services trailblazer throughout the region. The deal will empower LinkAja's backend to enhance performance, better its digital growth strategy, and accelerate financial inclusion across the country.

LinkAja will be benefited from Arttha's cloud-based platform as a service solution for its core functionalities, including account management, merchant management, transaction management, and real-time GL, among others. Arttha's digital payments enable its customers to make transactions on the go with the wallet platform's multiple payment and financial services such as P2P, P2M, G2P, Payroll, etc. Arttha also offers NFC and QR code-based proximity payments and multi-channel support.

"Indonesia is still heavily reliant on cash, and there are millions of people who are yet to be exposed to digital payments or able to take advantage of smartphone-led modern financial services," said Manish Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of PureSoftware. "It feels great to get an opportunity to be associated with a leading payment service provider like LinkAja. By leveraging Arttha's digital wallet capabilities, LinkAja will deliver hyper-personalized experiences to customers which directly impact customer service, efficiency, agility, and growth. We take pride in adding value to the offerings of LinkAja, and at the same time, we wish to thank PT Fintek Karya Nusantara for the strategic collaboration as they continue to serve the country with a goal of improving financial inclusion in Indonesia," he further added.

