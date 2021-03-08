Absolute Binge Entertainment acquires story rights of Delhi cop Seema Dhaka to make web series

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Seema Dhaka is the first Delhi Police officer to be promoted out of turn, for finding 76 missing children, within a short span of three months. Now, a web series will be made to showcase the inspiring story of this lady cop. The rights for the same have been acquired by Absolute Binge Entertainment, an upcoming production house that has plans to make content-driven web series and films.

Absolute Binge Entertainment is the subsidiary company of Absolute India Newspaper Group. Absolute India is one of the leading daily entertainment newspaper with a presence in Mumbai, Delhi and Bhopal. The company is owned by Yogendra Chaturvedi. Talking about acquiring the rights for Seema Dhaka's story, Yogendra Chaturvedi says, "Through Absolute Binge Entertainment we want to bring real life-based stories for the audience in the form of film or web series. We believe in making good cinema backed by real-life stories. When we got to know about Seema Dhaka's story, we immediately approached her for her life story rights. After many creative discussions, she got happy to associate with us. Her's is a story that must be told. Soon we will announce our female lead who will be playing Seema Dhaka."

Adds Seema Dhaka, "When ABE approached me to acquire the rights to make a web series based on my life, I was surprised. More than myself I want the audience to see the struggles through which these 76 children and their families have gone. So, I decided to give the rights. I will be glad if an actor like Taapsee Pannu or Vidya Balan will play my character in the web series." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

