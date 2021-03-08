Left Menu

Absolute Binge Entertainment acquires story rights of Delhi cop Seema Dhaka to make web series

Seema Dhaka is the first Delhi Police officer to be promoted out of turn, for finding 76 missing children, within a short span of three months. Now, a web series will be made to showcase the inspiring story of this lady cop.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-03-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 13:29 IST
Absolute Binge Entertainment acquires story rights of Delhi cop Seema Dhaka to make web series
(L-R) Seema Dhaka, Yogendra Chaturvedi. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Seema Dhaka is the first Delhi Police officer to be promoted out of turn, for finding 76 missing children, within a short span of three months. Now, a web series will be made to showcase the inspiring story of this lady cop. The rights for the same have been acquired by Absolute Binge Entertainment, an upcoming production house that has plans to make content-driven web series and films.

Absolute Binge Entertainment is the subsidiary company of Absolute India Newspaper Group. Absolute India is one of the leading daily entertainment newspaper with a presence in Mumbai, Delhi and Bhopal. The company is owned by Yogendra Chaturvedi. Talking about acquiring the rights for Seema Dhaka's story, Yogendra Chaturvedi says, "Through Absolute Binge Entertainment we want to bring real life-based stories for the audience in the form of film or web series. We believe in making good cinema backed by real-life stories. When we got to know about Seema Dhaka's story, we immediately approached her for her life story rights. After many creative discussions, she got happy to associate with us. Her's is a story that must be told. Soon we will announce our female lead who will be playing Seema Dhaka."

Adds Seema Dhaka, "When ABE approached me to acquire the rights to make a web series based on my life, I was surprised. More than myself I want the audience to see the struggles through which these 76 children and their families have gone. So, I decided to give the rights. I will be glad if an actor like Taapsee Pannu or Vidya Balan will play my character in the web series." This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Google unveils $25 mn global grant for NGOs, social enterprises working on women empowerment

Google.org, the philanthropic arm of the tech giant, on Monday said it will provide USD 25 million in grants to non-profits and social enterprises globally, including in India, that are working on empowering girls and women.The company, whi...

Hong Kong leader ''fully welcomes'' proposed electoral changes

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday the citys government fully welcomes changes to the citys electoral system that will substantially increase central government control over Hong Kong politics and exclude Beijings critics.Chinese autho...

Zimbabwe''s women battle gender discrimination amid pandemic

There are very few female truck drivers in Zimbabwe, but Molly Manatse doesnt like to be singled out for her gender.It has always been known as a male job, but dont say I am a female driver. We are just drivers, we do the same job, insists ...

Meghan Markle teaches meaning of being noble to me every day: Serena Williams

As Meghan Markle revealed that members of the British royal family expressed concern to her husband Prince Harry about the potential skin colour of the couples first child, American tennis star Serena Williams on Monday highlighted how Megh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021