Accura Scan, the latest AI technology to temper online fraud

8th March 2021, New Delhi: Given the health circumstantial crisis in which the world has got into for some time now, sectors like Banks, Financial Institutions, Immigration, and many other companies have chosen to initiate Know Your Customer proceedings distantly and digitally to ensure smooth operations despite obvious limitations in force that would not make offline onboarding workable. Trying to create a niche of its own in the world of most advanced artificial intelligence technologies, Accura Scan introduces itself as a B2B, Global KYC solution platform pioneer in User verification. It offers uninterrupted automated verification solutions like Fast, Accurate Digital KYC with User Authentication fortifying high-quality verification of customers.

Just 4 years in living, Accura Scan is already serving multiple industries with top clients that include banking & finance, hospitality, travel, airlines, telecom, immigration & border control, and security. It provides modern, real-time, contactless online verification methods that protect companies from web-based threats ensuring perfect security for any essential business information or transaction systems. Mr. Yasin Patel, Founder, ideated Accura Scan with the mission to eliminate the fragile and old-obsolete sluggish authentication algorithms. While addressing the media, Mr. Patel said, “Accura Scan is a Fintech and Regtech AI-based User Verification Company. Our AI and Machine Learning innovation confirm the User and records in Real-Time, Remotely. We help Banks, FI's, Telecom, Immigration, and different enterprises to know their REAL Customers. Our ID card scanner solution makes it simple to secure your business while guaranteeing legitimate KYC facilitation. The solution is desirable and seemly fits in all sectors with compliance to worldwide Data privacy standards which is of utmost importance.” Accura Scan’s powerful User Onboarding Solution with No Code AI Platform, API, and SDK technology blends appropriately with all operating systems and specially designed to reduce transaction friction. It offers an innovative Digital KYC with a Robust OCR environment that effortlessly blends with any given technology to serve you with user authentication at the highest levels swiftly with the feature-rich ID card scanning. The product specializes in Document Verification, Identity verification, KYC Onboarding Solution, ID Scanner, OCR, Video KYC and Face Biometrics.

Advertisement

Accura Scan is managed and designed by a Mumbai-based IT company that has more than 20 years of experience developing mobile and web applications. The core members of the Accura Scan's team are constantly at work from its headquarters located in Mumbai, India & Dubai, UAE respectively, making sure of the app's overall smooth operations.

PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)