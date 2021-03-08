Left Menu

Euro zone bond markets sell off on rising U.S. bond yields, oil surge

In early Monday trade, most 10-year bond yields were up 2 basis points on the day, but holding below recent highs . A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as a $1.9 fiscal stimulus boost helps lift growth and inflation expectations, has spilled over to other major bond markets.

Reuters | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:04 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:04 IST
Euro zone bond markets sell off on rising U.S. bond yields, oil surge

Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday in the face of rising U.S. Treasury yields and oil prices pushing past $70 for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic began. A note of caution before Thursday's European Central Bank meeting appeared to limit selling in euro zone bond markets, however, with focus turning to the ECB's weekly bond-buying data due out later in the session.

That is being watched for any signs the central bank is stepping up the pace of bond purchases in its pandemic emergency bond-buying programme to contain rising bond yields. In early Monday trade, most 10-year bond yields were up 2 basis points on the day, but holding below recent highs .

A sharp rise in U.S. Treasury yields, as a $1.9 fiscal stimulus boost helps lift growth and inflation expectations, has spilled over to other major bond markets. Rising euro area yields create a headache for the ECB, since they can spill over into higher borrowing costs for corporations and households, hurting growth while the central bank is still trying to steer the economy through the coronavirus crisis.

Policymakers from ECB President Christine Lagarde to chief economist Philip Lane have expressed unease. Markets want to know the game plan. "It is only fair to expect the (ECB's) Executive Board to walk the talk by temporarily increasing the pace of PEPP purchases," said Frederik Ducrozet, global macro strategist at Pictet. "We expect a pick-up in weekly net purchases to above 20 billion euros starting on Monday."

Germany's benchmark Bund yield was last up 2 basis points at -0.28%=, holding below almost one-year highs hit around -0.20% in late February. In contrast, 10-year U.S. Treasury yields were up almost 5 bps on the day at 1.60% -- keeping the gap with Bund yields close to its widest levels in over a year near 190 bps.

Brent crude oil climbed above $70 a barrel for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, while U.S. crude touched its highest in more than two years, following reports of attacks on Saudi Arabian facilities. Rising oil prices tend to move closely with inflation expectations in the euro area, pushing bond yields up and their prices down.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

GE nears deal to combine aircraft-leasing unit with AerCap - WSJ

Science News Roundup: Brazil variant can reinfect virus survivors; Mars rover Perseverance takes first spin on surface of red planet

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation'

New Zealand to buy enough Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for entire population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WCD ministry classifies major programmes under 3 umbrella schemes for better implementation

The Women and Child Development Ministry on Monday said it has classified all its major programs under three umbrella schemes -- Mission Poshan 2.0, Mission Vatsalya and Mission Shakti -- for their better implementation.Mission Shakti will ...

Google unveils $25 mn global grant for NGOs, social enterprises working on women empowerment

Google.org, the philanthropic arm of the tech giant, on Monday said it will provide USD 25 million in grants to non-profits and social enterprises globally, including in India, that are working on empowering girls and women.The company, whi...

Hong Kong leader ''fully welcomes'' proposed electoral changes

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said Monday the citys government fully welcomes changes to the citys electoral system that will substantially increase central government control over Hong Kong politics and exclude Beijings critics.Chinese autho...

Zimbabwe''s women battle gender discrimination amid pandemic

There are very few female truck drivers in Zimbabwe, but Molly Manatse doesnt like to be singled out for her gender.It has always been known as a male job, but dont say I am a female driver. We are just drivers, we do the same job, insists ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021