COGOS Technologies to employ, train 500 women drivers in its EV fleet

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-03-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 08-03-2021 14:09 IST
Logistics services startup COGOS Technologies plans to employ and train 500 women drivers in its electric vehicle fleet by the end of this year.

Announcing the plan on the International Women's Day on Monday, the company said it has already trained and inducted as many as 50 women on a pilot basis as part of the initiative.

The company will provide training and support in order to build entrepreneurial skill-sets in women drivers under its full-stack platform, it said in a release.

''We understand the immense potential of women in the workspace and hence have taken it to ourselves to aid in their process of achieving their full potential.

''The growth of women in the sector can only be triggered by valuing diversity and promoting its scope, which shall in turn add innovation and new perceptions to the business,'' said Prasad Sreeram, Founder and CEO, COGOS Technologies.

COGOS, a first in the industry, will impart both functional skills (such as driving, vehicle maintenance) as well as soft skills training (such as communication while delivering, customer orientation) to female employees along with full ecosystem support, it said.

The company has a presence across 21 states, with over 300 cities in its network.

It plans to focus on 100 smart cities and over 400 cities across the country by 2021, said the release.

COGOS aims to onboard one-lakh truckers including women and three time growth on a year-on-year basis in revenue by the end of 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

